Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) CTO Sells $10,616.19 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Sadri sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $10,616.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 124,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,804.11. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ali Sadri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Ali Sadri sold 881 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $4,616.44.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Ali Sadri sold 4,733 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $18,932.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Ali Sadri sold 976 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $3,894.24.

Shares of AIRG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. Analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 270.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 24.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price target on Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

