Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) CTO Sells $10,616.19 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2026

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRGGet Free Report) CTO Ali Sadri sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $10,616.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 124,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,804.11. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ali Sadri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 10th, Ali Sadri sold 881 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $4,616.44.
  • On Tuesday, January 20th, Ali Sadri sold 4,733 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $18,932.00.
  • On Monday, November 24th, Ali Sadri sold 976 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $3,894.24.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of AIRG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. Analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 270.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 24.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price target on Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airgain

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.