Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Posts Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$3.71 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 5.05%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
TSE AEM opened at C$295.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$260.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$232.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$132.96 and a 52-week high of C$305.68.
Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.
Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$337.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$278.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.
