AGL Energy Limited (AGL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.24 on March 25th

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.23.
AGL Energy Company Profile
