Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded at B.Riley Securit

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B.Riley Securit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Adherex Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Adherex Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. B. Riley Securities started coverage on Adherex Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Adherex Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adherex Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Adherex Technologies Price Performance

FENC opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Adherex Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $288.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adherex Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adherex Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Adherex Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,744,741 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,557.50. This trade represents a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $80,308.24. Following the sale, the director owned 98,477 shares in the company, valued at $764,181.52. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,608 shares of company stock worth $8,580,935 over the last 90 days. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adherex Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adherex Technologies stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adherex Technologies

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

