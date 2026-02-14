69,469 Shares in Halliburton Company $HAL Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 85.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,759 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 762.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,666 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,154,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $249,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,724 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,625,668 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,649 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $1,900,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,044,943.60. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,538,550. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,002 shares of company stock worth $11,445,938. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $35.00 price objective on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zephirin Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

