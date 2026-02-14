53,800 Shares in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT Acquired by WJ Financial Advisors LLC

WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after buying an additional 198,905 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 41.1% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 679,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 197,680 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 1,982.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 155,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $18.37 on Friday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Royce Small-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.

Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.

The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.

