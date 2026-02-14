53,800 Shares in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT Acquired by WJ Financial Advisors LLC

WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after buying an additional 198,905 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 41.1% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 679,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 197,680 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 1,982.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 155,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
Royce Small-Cap Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $18.37 on Friday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.
Royce Small-Cap Trust Increases Dividend
Royce Small-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.
The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Small-Cap Trust
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Will Social Security checks vanish by 2027?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.