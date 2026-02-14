51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and traded as low as $25.51. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $27.9850, with a volume of 4,987 shares trading hands.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.25.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) operates as an online English language learning platform, offering live one-on-one and small group instruction to students. The company leverages a proprietary digital classroom that connects learners predominantly in Mainland China with international instructors, primarily based in the Philippines. Its core offerings focus on English proficiency training for children and adults, covering general conversational skills, exam preparation, and business English.

The company’s service portfolio includes tailored course packages for different age groups, such as preschool learners, primary and secondary school students, and adult professionals.

