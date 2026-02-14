3,972 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $156.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

