150,899 Shares in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM Bought by WJ Financial Advisors LLC

WJ Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund comprises 1.2% of WJ Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WJ Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter worth $92,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 2,229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSE American: CLM) is a closed-end diversified management investment company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund’s primary objective is to seek total return, with an emphasis on dividend income and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Trading on the NYSE American, CLM offers investors exposure to a flexible portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across various market environments.

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in convertible securities, including both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks, as well as common stocks of companies with favorable risk-return profiles.

