Zi Yao Lim Sells 1,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,959.56. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zi Yao Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of KLIC opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -67.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,048 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.