Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Sells $16,683.48 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Vincent Vultaggio sold 6,894 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $16,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 146,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,544.52. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent Vultaggio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Vincent Vultaggio sold 3,379 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $8,075.81.

On Friday, February 6th, Vincent Vultaggio sold 29,951 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $72,780.93.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Vincent Vultaggio sold 556 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $1,401.12.

On Monday, February 2nd, Vincent Vultaggio sold 2,540 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $6,477.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $2.34 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis’ research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

