Zacks Research Upgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to “Hold”

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $27.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.18 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 24.79%.Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

