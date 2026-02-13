Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Kirby Q2 Earnings

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Kirby in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

KEX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore increased their price objective on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

NYSE:KEX opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kirby has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $132.18. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.00.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $3,163,331.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,543.69. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 10,413 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,118,564.46. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,259.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,898 shares of company stock worth $7,081,741. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,632,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 152.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Kirby by 72.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

