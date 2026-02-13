yearn.finance Price Hits $3,069.48 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $109.19 million and approximately $35.08 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $3,069.48 or 0.04443577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,440.15 or 0.97630857 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,572 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
