Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.49 and last traded at C$34.49. 155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.34.

Xior Student Housing Stock Up 0.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.95.

Get Xior Student Housing alerts:

About Xior Student Housing

(Get Free Report)

Xior Student Housing NV is a Belgian regulated real estate investment company specialising in the acquisition, development and management of purpose-built student living properties. Since its founding in 2008 and subsequent listing on Euronext Brussels in 2015, Xior has focused on providing fully furnished studios, shared apartments and communal living spaces tailored to the needs of students and young professionals. Its business model combines property development, strategic acquisitions and asset management to deliver high-quality student housing solutions.

As a public regulated real estate company (RREC), Xior’s core activities encompass greenfield developments, adaptive reuse of existing buildings and targeted acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xior Student Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xior Student Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.