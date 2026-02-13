Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and traded as high as $43.00. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 718,336 shares.

XENE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $1,777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,580. The trade was a 86.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,302 shares of company stock worth $2,924,128. 4.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,605,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,837,000 after buying an additional 895,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,414,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 233,466 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,600,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

