Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The casino operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 7.09%.Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Wynn Resorts’ conference call:

Wynn Al Marjan Island is advancing rapidly (topped out at the 70th floor, ~80% exterior glass complete) and the company expects rooms to go on sale late Q3/early Q4, supporting its multi‑year strategy to generate over 55% of revenues in non‑USD markets.

Q4 performance was mixed — Wynn Las Vegas produced $241M adjusted property EBITDA with healthy gaming and ADRs, Boston set a slot revenue record with $57M EBITDAR, while Macau delivered strong volumes (VIP turnover +48%, mass drop +18%) but suffered ~ $16M of EBITDA loss from unusually low hold.

produced $241M adjusted property EBITDA with healthy gaming and ADRs, set a slot revenue record with $57M EBITDAR, while delivered strong volumes (VIP turnover +48%, mass drop +18%) but suffered ~ $16M of EBITDA loss from unusually low hold. The Encore Tower remodel begins mid‑May 2026 and will take ~12 months, removing about 80,000 room nights in 2026 and creating a modest near‑term EBITDA headwind despite partial rate recapture.

begins mid‑May 2026 and will take ~12 months, removing about 80,000 room nights in 2026 and creating a modest near‑term EBITDA headwind despite partial rate recapture. Liquidity and capital returns remain healthy with $4.7B of global cash and revolver availability, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA > $2.2B, net leverage ~4.4x, and a continued quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.

2026 spending and Al Marjan funding remain material — company expects $400M–$450M of CapEx, has contributed $914.2M equity to Al Marjan to date, drawn ~$769.6M on the construction loan, and estimates ~ $450M–$550M of remaining equity needs.

WYNN opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $134.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

