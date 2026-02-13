Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Wrapped TFUEL token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TFUEL has a market cap of $169.39 thousand and approximately $38.13 million worth of Wrapped TFUEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TFUEL has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,685.03 or 0.99444136 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TFUEL

Wrapped TFUEL’s total supply is 11,491,109 tokens. Wrapped TFUEL’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Wrapped TFUEL’s official Twitter account is @theta_network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TFUEL is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TFUEL is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TFUEL

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped TFUEL has a current supply of 11,491,108.52. The last known price of Wrapped TFUEL is 0.01484168 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TFUEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TFUEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TFUEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

