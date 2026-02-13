World Mobile Token (WMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.94 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $68.94 million and $754.29 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,403,824 tokens. The official message board for World Mobile Token is worldmobile.io/blog. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobile.io.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

