Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Woori Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woori Bank currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of WF stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Woori Bank has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 14.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 298,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Woori Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 124,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Woori Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 117,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Woori Bank by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

