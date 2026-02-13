WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. WINkLink has a market cap of $22.17 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,650.62 or 0.99573335 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 28th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,854,154 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,854,154.286054. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000222 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $5,268,466.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

