Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Whipplewood Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165,663 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% during the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,413,000 after buying an additional 1,066,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,256,000 after buying an additional 851,110 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,790,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,894,000 after buying an additional 424,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $460.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.53 and a 200-day moving average of $478.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

