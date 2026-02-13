West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Issues Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($13.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG opened at C$100.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.74. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$80.82 and a 12 month high of C$119.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. CIBC World Markets lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.67.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

