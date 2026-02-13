Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 11,903 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,407,000 after purchasing an additional 163,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,768,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,662,000 after buying an additional 65,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Aflac by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 97,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Aflac by 31.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $115.82 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,056. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $89,407.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,298.75. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,656. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Barclays set a $101.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

