Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,463 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $617.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $686.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This trade represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

