Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $6.62 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.15.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens raised its price target on EOG to $139 (from $138) and kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest positive signal on return potential. Benzinga

Stephens raised its price target on EOG to $139 (from $138) and kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest positive signal on return potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term quarter estimates for EOG: Q1 2026 EPS was lifted to $2.69 (from $2.45) and Q2 2026 EPS to $2.10 (from $2.06) — a signal of slightly stronger near-term operational outlook in Zacks’ model.

Zacks Research raised near-term quarter estimates for EOG: Q1 2026 EPS was lifted to $2.69 (from $2.45) and Q2 2026 EPS to $2.10 (from $2.06) — a signal of slightly stronger near-term operational outlook in Zacks’ model. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple medium‑ and longer‑term estimates and lowered FY2027 EPS to $9.31 (from $10.41). The firm also trimmed several quarterly forecasts (Q4 2026 to $1.83, Q3 2026 to $2.11, Q1/Q2/Q3 2027 reductions among others) and maintains a “Strong Sell” rating — a broad negative that likely outweighs the small positives. MarketBeat: EOG coverage

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.