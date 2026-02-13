Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 10,244 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 111.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $812,744.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,342.09. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

