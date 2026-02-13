Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 10,244 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 111.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
Corning Price Performance
GLW stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Corning Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning
Insider Transactions at Corning
In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $812,744.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,342.09. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Corning News
Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Corning reported stronger-than-expected 2025 results and disclosed a roughly $6 billion Meta AI fiber contract, which materially increases near‑term demand for its optical fiber & cable business and was the main catalyst for the recent rally. Corning (GLW) Is Up 13.6% After Strong 2025 Results And $6 Billion Meta AI Fiber Deal
- Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share (payable Mar 30; record Feb 27), reinforcing shareholder returns as revenue ramps from AI/telecom projects. Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes an “AI moment” for Corning, with fund inflows into AI‑infrastructure beneficiaries boosting demand for GLW stock beyond the fundamental news. Corning Having Its AI Moment, Drawing Inflows
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have raised targets and issued upgrades after results (consensus remains a “Moderate Buy”), but the stock’s valuation now reflects significant growth expectations — important for investors weighing risk/reward. GLW Profile & Analyst Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Several senior executives sold shares in early February (COO Avery Nelson III executed multiple sales totaling thousands of shares). These high‑profile Form 4 filings have triggered headlines and contributed to near‑term selling pressure. SEC filing (Nelson sale of 6,262): Nelson Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales include EVP Lewis Steverson (15,366 shares) and VP John Z. Zhang (1,531 shares). Multiple filings amplify concerns among short‑term traders about insider timing, even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Steverson SEC filing: Steverson Form 4 • Zhang SEC filing: Zhang Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Financial press highlighted the insider selling as a reason for intraday weakness and profit‑taking after the earlier surge. Corning Trading Down 2.5% After Insider Selling
Corning Profile
Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.
Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corning
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.