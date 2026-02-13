Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

