Wayne Pisano Buys 30,000 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 492,414 shares in the company, valued at $413,627.76. The trade was a 6.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

ONCY stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ONCY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 223,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard‐of‐care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non‐small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

