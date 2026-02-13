WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 279.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Get WAM Strategic Value alerts:

WAM Strategic Value Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.