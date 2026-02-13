WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 279.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.
WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.41.
WAM Strategic Value Company Profile
