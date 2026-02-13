Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Wabtec updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.050-10.450 EPS.

Wabtec reported strong 2025 results with revenue up ~7.5%, adjusted EPS up ~18.7%, Q4 sales of about $3.0 billion (+15%), and very strong cash generation (Q4 operating cash flow $992 million , full-year cash from operations $1.76 billion ).

The company guided 2026 sales of (≈+10.5% at midpoint) and adjusted EPS of (≈+14% at midpoint), saying this will mark its sixth consecutive year of mid‑ to high‑teens adjusted EPS growth (guidance includes the Dellner acquisition). Acquisitions and integration work are boosting margins and scale: Integration 2.0 delivered $103 million of run‑rate savings (ahead of target), integration 3.0 is accelerated with a new target of $115–$140 million run‑rate savings by 2028, and portfolio optimization exited $72 million of low‑margin revenue with ~$60 million more planned in 2026.

Acquisitions and integration work are boosting margins and scale: Integration 2.0 delivered $103 million of run‑rate savings (ahead of target), integration 3.0 is accelerated with a new target of $115–$140 million run‑rate savings by 2028, and portfolio optimization exited $72 million of low‑margin revenue with ~$60 million more planned in 2026. Near‑term headwinds include rising tariff costs (expected to peak in 1H26 and pressure margins) and weaker North American railcar/new‑unit timing — industry railcar build is expected to decline to ~24,000 cars in 2026 and services/mod revenues were down due to modernization timing.

Near‑term headwinds include rising tariff costs (expected to peak in 1H26 and pressure margins) and weaker North American railcar/new‑unit timing — industry railcar build is expected to decline to ~24,000 cars in 2026 and services/mod revenues were down due to modernization timing. Product and market momentum: Wabtec launched the EVO modernization (targeting >20% reliability/tractive effort gains and up to 7% fuel savings), delivered first battery‑electric heavy‑haul locomotives to BHP, and won about $75 million of international digital orders, supporting longer‑term demand.

Shares of WAB traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $254.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.78. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

In other news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 2,019 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $433,095.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,277.16. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $441,786.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,177,816.79. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,673 shares of company stock worth $3,420,576 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Wabtec by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,609,000 after acquiring an additional 197,610 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Wabtec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.90.

Wabtec announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

