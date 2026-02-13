Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.9091.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research cut Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $27.71 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $586,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 649,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,771,424.20. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $558,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,341,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,982,612.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 91,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,477 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4,382.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.