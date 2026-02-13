Viasat Inc. $VSAT Stock Position Lessened by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Viasat comprises about 4.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Viasat worth $24,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Viasat by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Insider Activity at Viasat

In other Viasat news, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $4,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,887,617.62. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Camellia E. Fitzgerald sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $477,408. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 356,559 shares of company stock worth $13,140,521 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Viasat Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29.

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.