Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Vext Science Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Vext Science

(Get Free Report)

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles. The company also engages in the retail dispensary activities; and wholesale distribution of cannabis THC and hemp CBD products under the Vapen, Pure Touch, and Herbal Wellness brands. In addition, it provides management, advisory, cultivation, and dispensary services to entities in the cannabis field through joint operations agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.