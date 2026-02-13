Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.970-6.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.950-1.010 EPS.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $236.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.48. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $255.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 52.91%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and very strong FY‑2026 guidance — Vertiv reported EPS above consensus and raised FY‑2026 EPS and revenue guidance well ahead of estimates, which underpinned the recent rally. Vertiv Earnings Prove the AI Infrastructure Boom Is Intact

Q4 beat and very strong FY‑2026 guidance — Vertiv reported EPS above consensus and raised FY‑2026 EPS and revenue guidance well ahead of estimates, which underpinned the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Massive orders/backlog driven by AI/data‑center demand — Orders and backlog jumped (backlog ~ $15B, +109% YoY; huge book‑to‑bill), signaling multi‑quarter revenue visibility and fueling bullish analyst commentary. Vertiv Reports Strong Fourth Quarter

Massive orders/backlog driven by AI/data‑center demand — Orders and backlog jumped (backlog ~ $15B, +109% YoY; huge book‑to‑bill), signaling multi‑quarter revenue visibility and fueling bullish analyst commentary. Positive Sentiment: Analyst uplift — At least one major shop (Mizuho) raised its price target sharply to $290 and reiterated an outperform view, supporting upside expectations despite the recent run. Mizuho Price Target Raise

Analyst uplift — At least one major shop (Mizuho) raised its price target sharply to $290 and reiterated an outperform view, supporting upside expectations despite the recent run. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure/analysis available — Earnings call transcripts and detailed slide deck are out for investors who want to dig into segment trends, margins and backlog conversion timing. Earnings Call Transcript

Full disclosure/analysis available — Earnings call transcripts and detailed slide deck are out for investors who want to dig into segment trends, margins and backlog conversion timing. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed and the stock is extended — Top line was essentially flat vs. expectations ($2.88B vs. $2.89B) and the share price moved quickly to 52‑week highs, creating an overbought setup that often leads to short‑term profit‑taking. Q4 Earnings Beat…Shares Fall

Revenue slightly missed and the stock is extended — Top line was essentially flat vs. expectations ($2.88B vs. $2.89B) and the share price moved quickly to 52‑week highs, creating an overbought setup that often leads to short‑term profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and volatility risk — VRT now trades at a rich multiple after the rally (high PE, elevated technical indicators), increasing the odds of short‑term mean reversion for risk‑sensitive investors. No link

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.