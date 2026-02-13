Versor Investments LP Sells 5,058 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrow Electronics this week:

Zacks upgraded ARW from a “hold” to a “strong-buy,” which can attract momentum and retail/institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks research also highlighted ARW as a top-ranked momentum stock and separately as a strong value pick — these favorable style scores support continued investor interest in multiple investor communities. Momentum article Value article

Zacks research also highlighted ARW as a top-ranked momentum stock and separately as a strong value pick — these favorable style scores support continued investor interest in multiple investor communities. Positive Sentiment: Recently reported quarterly results (Feb 5) beat EPS and revenue estimates and management gave Q1 guidance — a fundamental positive that underpins the stock’s higher valuation compared with last year. (No link provided in the feed.)

Implied volatility in ARW options is surging, signaling increased trader uncertainty and higher option premiums — this raises hedging costs and can amplify short-term price swings. Negative Sentiment: Two insiders sold stock on Feb 11: SVP Carine Lamercie Jean‑Claude sold 4,000 shares at ~$156.65 and insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares at ~$157.09 — sizable, disclosed sales that can be read as signal-taking or diversification and may weigh on near-term sentiment. Carine Lamercie Form 4 Eric Nowak Form 4

TipRanks flagged rising legal, regulatory, and IP risks in ARW’s disclosures — new regulatory or IP exposure can increase potential liabilities and investor caution. Negative Sentiment: An aggregate analyst snapshot referenced in the feed shows an average rating of “Reduce,” which can pressure the stock if investors follow sell/underweight recommendations. Analyst ratings summary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $155.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $1,994,885.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,828.81. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $626,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,285.65. The trade was a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

