Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3,036.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

