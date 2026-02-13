Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $272.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $298.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $303.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.