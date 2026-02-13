Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in General Mills by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,508,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,625,000 after buying an additional 1,383,913 shares during the period. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 55.0% during the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.