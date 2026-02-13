Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in CVS Health by 36.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

