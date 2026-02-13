Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 4,500 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 60.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. The trade was a 24.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $355.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.04 and its 200 day moving average is $287.67. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.