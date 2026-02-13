Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 2,500 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Allegheny Financial Group bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $8,249,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $1,262,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,524,000 after buying an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

Synopsys Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $423.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Stories

