Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,010,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $228.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $235.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

