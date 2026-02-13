Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.0% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $298.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

