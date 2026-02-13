Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Further Reading

