Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as high as C$2.27. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 414,587 shares.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.78 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 234.02%.The firm had revenue of C$6.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 3 million pounds of U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company’s second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States.

