United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 464.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 112,988 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 409,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 564.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $43.98 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 25.51%.The business had revenue of $430.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.48%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company’s core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

