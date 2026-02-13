Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.65 and traded as low as $23.85. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 30,421 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Union Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 34,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company and the parent of Union Bank & Trust, offering a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its community banking platform, the company provides deposit accounts, business and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, residential mortgages, and digital banking solutions. It also delivers trust and wealth management services to individuals, corporations, and nonprofits.

The company’s commercial banking team serves small and middle-market businesses with financing for real estate, equipment, working capital, and industrial sectors.

