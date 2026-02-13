Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.04 and traded as high as $54.56. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $54.4240, with a volume of 942 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $470.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

