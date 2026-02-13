Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 123.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,079,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,959,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $670,887,000 after buying an additional 3,753,414 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,459,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,809,000 after buying an additional 1,985,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $4,501,057.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,259,720.72. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,701.93. This trade represents a 42.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,341,362. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.24 (a 4.3% increase) and expanded the board with the appointment of Sonia Syngal, signaling capital return and governance changes that support shareholder value. BusinessWire: Dividend and Board Appointment

The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.24 (a 4.3% increase) and expanded the board with the appointment of Sonia Syngal, signaling capital return and governance changes that support shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Management is exploring final-mile delivery capabilities, which could improve e-commerce competitiveness but will require execution and likely investment before producing material financial benefits. MSN: Final-mile deliveries

Management is exploring final-mile delivery capabilities, which could improve e-commerce competitiveness but will require execution and likely investment before producing material financial benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces highlighting long-term shareholder returns may support investor sentiment over the long run but don’t change near-term fundamentals. Benzinga: 20-year return story

Feature pieces highlighting long-term shareholder returns may support investor sentiment over the long run but don’t change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares (~33.9% reduction in his stake) for about $3.41M at an average price of $54.12 — a large, disclosed insider sale that can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4: Mills sale

EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares (~33.9% reduction in his stake) for about $3.41M at an average price of $54.12 — a large, disclosed insider sale that can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares (~42.5% reduction) for about $3.23M at an average price of $54.03, another large insider liquidation that increases selling pressure. SEC Form 4: Estep sale

EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares (~42.5% reduction) for about $3.23M at an average price of $54.03, another large insider liquidation that increases selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,884 shares (a ~3.5% reduction) for about $101k — smaller in scale but adds to the pattern of insider selling. SEC Form 4: Barton sale

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

